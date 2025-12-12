5 Songs From The '60s That Have Aged Terribly

The 1960s were a different, but very exciting time for music. Rock 'n' roll was coming of age thanks to the British Invasion and, slightly later in the decade, the rise of garage rock and psychedelia. Combine that with the continued evolution of pop and other genres, and the '60s had no shortage of classics that even today's younger generations can appreciate. But since the '60s were also a different time in terms of attitudes toward women, dating, and various other topics, the decade also had many songs whose lyrics aren't quite copacetic when viewed through the lens of current values and culture.

Granted, there are so many 1960s songs that aged poorly, so a few factors stood out above others when choosing songs for this list. The first was whether the lyrics could have gotten the performers "canceled" in the present day. If not, do the lyrics express dated views on certain hot-button topics? Reddit posts, online articles, and of course, the songs' lyrics, were primary points of reference, but personal choice also played a role in the selection process.

To further narrow things down, the songs below were performed by well-known artists, and each of them aged poorly for distinct reasons, including, but not limited to, racially insensitive language, normalization of domestic violence, and general misogyny. So with all that out of the way, here are five songs from the '60s that aged like milk left out in the hot sun.