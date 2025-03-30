One-Hit Wonders Who Went To Prison

Pop music history is filled with stories of all sorts of performers who ever-so-briefly captivated audiences with their music, only to disappear soon after their big hit single fell off the charts. These artists are commonly known as one-hit wonders, and while many of them went on to live quiet, low-profile lives after their hitmaking days, there are also those whose rather checkered personal histories include a stint or two (or more) in prison.

Sometimes, it's a case of a promising career derailed by an extended stay at the clink, but there are also instances of one-hit wonders running afoul of the law well after their heyday. Then there are also feel-good stories of one-hit wonders with criminal records who found their way to the straight and narrow thanks to their music.

The definition of "one-hit wonder" can often differ from one source to the next. But for the purposes of this list, we're looking at solo performers or prominent members of bands who either had only one Top-40 hit on the U.S. Billboard pop charts (aka the Hot 100), had a couple of Top-40 hits but only one that most people remember to this day, or failed to crack the Top 40 but did extremely well on a niche chart, e.g. Billboard's rock, rap, or alternative charts. With that out of the way, let's look at those one-hit wonders who did — or are still doing — time behind bars.

