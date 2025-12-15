All In The Family Theme Song, Those Were The Days, Was One Of 1972's Top Hits

By early 1971, the Generation Gap had taken hold in the U.S., referring to the chasm between older, more conservative Americans who supported President Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War, and the younger, rising Baby Boomer generation with a more progressive attitude and its protest culture. CBS found a way to turn that ongoing political debate into a sitcom. "All in the Family" debuted in 1971 and was about as big a hit as TV would ever see. One of the most popular shows in America 50 years ago, it routinely topped the annual ratings and won Emmys for its entire cast. Carroll O'Connor dominated as the disillusioned and unabashedly bigoted Archie Bunker, who softens over time thanks to his kind, trouble-avoidant, and brunt-bearing wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), their adult daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers), and her husband, Mike. Rob Reiner portrayed Mike as the very encapsulation of the countercultural generation; Archie nicknamed him "Meathead."

Responsible for highly controversial TV moments, "All in the Family" was such a phenomenon that it impacted more than TV. For example: An anatomically accurate doll of "Archie Bunker's Grandson" was a brief toy craze, while the decidedly old-fashioned theme song from the sitcom also made its way pretty far up a couple of Billboard charts.