Caroll O'Connor's 1971 Performance Of All In The Family's Remembering You Is Heartbreaking Now

Those were the days, right? That's exactly what the opening theme song to that most beloved of '70s classic TV sitcoms, "All in the Family," says right in its lyrics. Sang by actors Carroll O'Connor (Archie Bunker) and Jean Stapleton (Edith Bunker), the song couldn't be a more thorough, satirical wringing of falsely rose-tinted nostalgia. But the theme song's title, "Those Were the Days," also rings absolutely, sincerely true about the show itself. They ring just as true as the show's closing song, which folks might not even know exists. And when considering the shocking and sudden death of "All in the Family" co-star, acclaimed filmmaker, and overall swell guy, Rob Reiner, who played Michael Stivic, this closing song really strikes a chord.

"All in the Family's" closing song, "Remembering You," really hits home, in large part, because it's sung by Carroll O'Connor himself. Or at least, it was sung by O'Connor once, in 1971, in a live performance on the "Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour." O'Connor didn't just sing the song; he also wrote its lyrics and gave it its title, "Remembering You." The theme, which is like a wistful, melancholic, but still mischievous piano rag, was written by composer Roger Kellaway, who accompanies O'Connor live during the 1971 performance in question.

In light of Reiner's December 2025 death, the O'Connor-penned lyrics come across as strangely prescient, heart-wrenching, and even a bit eerie. As he sings: "Got a feelin' it's all over now / All over now, we're through / And tomorrow I'll be lonesome / Remembering You."