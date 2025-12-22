5 Songs From 1975 That Define Rock History

In the summer of 1975, in a rural recording studio in Wales, Freddie Mercury was putting the finishing touches to a song that would change rock forever. It was three songs, actually, that he eventually combined into one six-minute masterpiece integrating progressive rock, opera, glam, and hard rock. The song's origins stretched back a decade with a lyric — "Mama, just killed a man" — before it burst into life during a three week recording stretch in August 1975. It wasn't just the fusing of musical genres that made this song so unique. The intense recording process included more than 180 overdubs with analog equipment that kicked the door down to what was possible to achieve in the studio at the time.

The band released the song on October 31, and it was an immediate sensation in the U.K., shooting to the top of the charts where it stayed for nine weeks. While it only went to No. 9 in the U.S. at the time, the song's influence only grew, and grew, and grew. The innovative song (and accompanying video) inspired covers ranging from Elton John and Axl Rose's 1992 live version to Panic! At the Disco's 2016 take. The song returned to the U.S. charts in 1992 when it was featured in the film "Wayne's World." "Bohemian Rhapsody" would eventually make it into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2018, it became the most-streamed song of the 20th century, and it continues to inspire.