Why 1994 Was Alternative Rock's Best Year Ever

Kurt Cobain's tragic real-life story came to an end in 1994, and that pretty much marked the end of the grunge rock era, too. Dominating and reinventing rock music since the early '90s, grunge was all about odd tunings, guitar feedback, and poetic but downbeat lyrics. Grunge, and the greater world of alternative rock, was dominated by Cobain's band, Nirvana, and its Seattle-area brethren like Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains.

While the abrupt loss of Cobain's influence on music was painfully felt, something strange happened: 1994 turned out to be one of the most artistically inventive years that rock would ever see. So many paths converged: The more established alternative rock bands of the 1980s reached new heights, while many new acts and movements broke through, heralding a new era of rock to replace the departing grunge. Not even counting the triumph of alternative rock at the Lollapalooza tour and the Woodstock festival, 1994 was loaded with watershed moments that made it the best year ever for slightly off-kilter and exciting indie, alt, and college rock — one that we'd never remotely see again.