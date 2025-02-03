The Hidden Truth Of Whitney Houston

There weren't many singers in the late 20th century more popular or talented than Whitney Houston. Emerging as a preternaturally gifted performer with a huge voice and tons of charisma, she was equally skilled at belting out slow love songs like "Saving All My Love for You" and "Didn't We Almost Have it All," as well as giddy pop bangers like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "So Emotional." When Houston moved into movie star mode with "The Bodyguard" in the 1990s, she became an even bigger cultural force, with soundtrack cuts like "I Will Always Love You" becoming all-time classics.

Despite being one of the most famous and followed people in the world for many years, not much was publicly known about Houston. She was an otherworldly impressive interpreter of pop and R&B songs and epic ballads, and she was just as known for her headline-grabbing relationship history. But beyond that, Whitney Houston lived a magnificent, fascinating, and one-of-a-kind life. Here's a look into the true story of America's inscrutable queen of pop, Whitney Houston.