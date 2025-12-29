5 '80s Rock Songs We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die
Now, now, let's not be the grumpy, scream-at-clouds people who say, "Modern music sucks." The only constant in life is change, so it's important to adapt. Having said that, there's no disputing that '80s rock has a special secret sauce that lights up the speakers better than any other decade. Everyone — and we mean everyone — was on fire during this period, and that's why the greatest rock compilations consist of nearly 80% of hits from the '80s.
The big question is, what are the five songs from this daring decade that will never get old? No matter the time and place, nor how old anyone is, these are the tracks that do something supernatural to us. They don't even need to be from the catalog of the most important rock bands of the '80s — they're simply songs that are capable of turning people with two left feet (present company included) into rhythmic masters. Of course, everyone will have their own individual preferences, as well as favored deep cuts. But combining personal taste with a look at what remains in the pop culture lexicon, we selected five bangers that will be playing long after we're all six feet under.
Def Leppard — Pour Some Sugar on Me
Def Leppard's 1987 album "Hysteria" features no shortage of roaring rock tracks, but there's something more about the single "Pour Some Sugar on Me." It's a seductive, hot-and-heavy song that gets the hips swaying. As soon as Joe Elliott utters the words, "Love is like a bomb," you'll be looking for the first table to dance on. The English band might very well be versed in the art of snake charming — for humans, though — as the slower drumbeat combined with the sticky and sweet guitar lick hypnotizes everyone to do nothing but listen and move to the rhythm of this '80s rock song.
What makes "Pour Some Sugar on Me" so appealing to any crowd is its sing-along-worthy chorus. It's not complex, nor does it require people to pretend like they can pull off a falsetto or tenor voice — it's a simple line that absolutely everyone can sing and enjoy together. In 1991, MTV ranked the "Pour Some Sugar on Me" music video as the best of all time, and it's tough to argue that this isn't a karaoke favorite to this day. It's also a fun song to change the lyrics to, so play around and tweak the chorus to things such as "pour some pasta on me" or "pour some curry on me."
Living Colour — Cult of Personality
When discussing timeless lyrics, is there anything more prophetically accurate than Living Colour's "Cult of Personality"? The song is about becoming infatuated with popular figures to the point in which they become cult-like leaders in society. Off 1988's "Vivid," the track continues to be relevant to this day, as the masses still haven't learned what they're being sold.
Aside from the powerful political undertones of the song, the truth is that Living Colour didn't come to play around with "Cult of Personality" — they set out to crush. As soon as the quote from Malcolm X's "Message to the Grass Roots" concludes, Vernon Reid's jagged and iconic riff cuts through the static before the funky beats of Will Calhoun's drumline set the groove. The listener is hooked from the moment in which Corey Glover bellows out, "Look in my eyes, what do you see?"
"Cult of Personality" remains a popular song at sports events and is also featured in the 2007 video game "Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock." Undoubtedly, a major reason for the track's continued staying power is due to the fact that professional wrestler CM Punk has utilized it as his entrance music. Generations of fans sing along to it when he walks down to the ring, even though some of them hadn't even been born when the song was first released.
Survivor — Eye of the Tiger
In terms of classic rock songs made famous by movies, we can thank "Rocky III" for Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." The track was written for Sylvester Stallone's 1982 boxing blockbuster, which may lowkey be the best "Rocky" movie yet, as Sly's Rocky Balboa needs to fend off Clubber Lang (Mr. T). This has in turn established the song as the ultimate motivation track — perfect for those with their eye on the prize, whether it be in the gym or conquering one of life's many challenges.
From a structural point of view, there's nothing remarkably complex about "Eye of the Tiger." It's built on a solid foundational beat and a clearly defined distorted guitar riff. But when it all gels together, well, this tiger claws at the senses. It wouldn't be outrageous to call the guitar line one of the most iconic of all time, as it's even something that most beginner guitarists learn when they pick up the instrument for the first time. Ultimately, "Eye of the Tiger" changed the fortunes of Survivor, thrusting them into superstardom, but it also gave listeners one of the most memorable rock songs of all time. How can anyone sing, "It's the eye of the tiger, it's the thrill of the fight," and not feel ready to conquer the world?
Guns N' Roses — Sweet Child o' Mine
What started off as Slash messing around while he warmed up on guitar turned into Guns N' Roses' most definitive song. "Sweet Child o' Mine" is the GNR song that everybody knows — and why wouldn't they? It's a melodic masterpiece with sentimental lyrics that has everyone doing the infamous Axl dance as they sing, "She's got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories / Where everything was as fresh as the bright blue sky."
Like any good '80s rock song, what stands out about "Sweet Child o' Mine" is its everlasting quality. The track was part of GNR's 1987 seminal debut album, "Appetite for Destruction" — which is all killer, no filler, by the way — and still finds regular rotation on mainstream radio to this day. As a matter of fact, "Sweet Child o' Mine" (along with other GNR tracks) appeared in the 2022 MCU movie "Thor: Love and Thunder," introducing a whole new generation to this legendary group.
Once upon a time, GNR was labeled the most dangerous band in the world. Yet the group's biggest song is a soppy, heartfelt love letter that Axl Rose penned for his girlfriend at the time, Erin Everly. Maybe it's a reminder that the most dangerous thing anyone can ever do is fall in love.
Bon Jovi — Livin' on a Prayer
One cannot talk about '80s rock songs without citing Bon Jovi. The band's 1986 blockbuster album, "Slippery When Wet," stands tall as one of the best records of the decade, unleashing timeless classics like "Wanted Dead or Alive," "You Give Love a Bad Name," and "Livin' on a Prayer." The latter edges out the others here because it's become such a staple of rock 'n' roll history that it would be remiss not to mention it.
From the melodic music to the anthemic chorus, "Livin' on a Prayer" has it all, establishing itself as an unmistakable and unforgettable song that ages like a fine whisky and tantalizes all the senses. However, the strongest aspect of the track lies in its lyrics, as it's about ambition and making it through the struggles. Even decades after the release of "Livin' on a Prayer," Jon Bon Jovi's story about Tommy and Gina stands out as inspirational for anyone going through hard times. There's something rousing about it, or even therapeutic about belting out the lyrics as a reminder that no matter what happens tomorrow, we'll be okay. In 2006, VH1 voted it the greatest song of the '80s, and it's an absolutely spot-on assessment.