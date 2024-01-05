The Untold Truth Of Living Colour

In 1988, Living Colour's career changed forever with the release of their debut album, "Vivid." While the record itself was embraced by critics and fans, it was the Grammy Award-winning single "Cult of Personality" that catapulted them to the next level. To this day, the song about idealization and idolization remains a staple part of pop culture, and fans recognize the combination of the jagged riff and iconic drumbeat as soon as it hits the speakers. The track continues to be played at sporting events, featured in video games such as "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" and "Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock," and closely associated with professional wrestler CM Punk, who uses it as his official entrance music.

Living Colour is no one-hit wonder, though. The New York City rock group released several albums and performed regularly (except for the five years when they broke up), reminding everyone of why they are still one of the most must-see bands on the planet. In this time, they have also built up a fanbase that has included musical legends such as Prince and the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger. Although, it often feels as if they are more respected by their peers than the rest of the music industry.

They might not always get the flowers they deserve for changing the face of rock for the better, but Living Colour has always done things their own way and rebelled against what others think they should do. Underrated? Yes. But never undetermined.