Fallout's Season 2 Soundtrack Resurrects This 1960 Western Banger

Long before it was used prominently in an early Season 2 episode of the Prime Video post-apocalyptic sci-fi Western "Fallout," "Big Iron" was a hit single way back in 1960. The year before, country singer Marty Robbins, fascinated by the Old West and the cowboy ways of yore, recorded "Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs," a concept album of story songs about 19th century rebels and gunslingers. Following the ascendance of "El Paso," a song where someone dies at the end, to the No. 1 position, Robbins released "Big Iron." That one also ends in death, as a fearsome young outlaw named Texas Red meets his end at the hand of a traveling lawman, with both men brandishing a "big iron" gun.

Rolling out in December 2025, "Fallout" Season 2 incorporates lots of throwback pop, jazz, and country songs to set a mood and create some eerie juxtaposition between date songs and the brutal events that take place in a nuclear-ravaged world of the future. But the decision to revive and include "Big Iron" makes sense for many reasons.