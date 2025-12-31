5 Classic Breakup Songs Made Famous By Movies

Breakup songs are a wide genre for obvious reasons — just think back over your own breakups. There's the one where you were the villain, the one you're still sad about, the one where you really wish you'd said one final cutting thing as your freshly minted ex headed out the door for the last time, etc. And if you're lucky, there's at least one you feel like you handled perfectly.

Some of the best breakup songs have been given to us by movies, themselves a mainstay of post-breakup self-care right up there with ice cream and that friend who never liked your ex. Whether you're mourning or gloating, chances are one of your go-to movies about the end of a relationship also features an unquestioned banger (or weeper, depending on where you are in the process). That song you put on repeat until you're ready to take a shower and get back on the apps. Here are five classic breakup songs that owe their fame to movies.