We Think The Worst Song Of The '80s Is This Self-Congratulatory Slog, And Reddit Agrees

While the "decade of decadence" certainly produced a lot of great music, such as a bunch of fan-certified classic rock albums, the '80s also generated a lot of smug, corny, and hollow stuff that didn't age very well. In 2021, Grunge asked readers to name the worst song of the 1980s, and 23% said "Kokomo," the Beach Boys' comeback smash from 1988. It makes us cringe thinking about how a lazy ripoff of the life's work of Jimmy Buffett was a No. 1 hit, but a few more years have passed, and another deplorable comeback hit from an aging and irrelevant '60s relic seems even worse. No matter how much we want Starship's 1985 No. 1 hit "We Built This City" to leave our heads and the airwaves, it never does.

Advertisement

The most pointed music critics on the internet can back us up on this. We went to Reddit and a few other sources to find out what people had to say about this abomination of a song: "Oh, it is really a terrible song. It lyrically makes no sense, but from what I can piece together it is unironically trying to make a critical statement about the commercialized selling out of rock-n-roll all the while being a super sell for the band singing it," wrote A_friend_called_Five on Reddit in one of the site's many discussions about terrible '80s music. "And the sound of it is really the epitome of 80s cheesiness."

Here's how — and why — "We Built This City" built up its reputation as the worst song of the 1980s.

Advertisement