What The Iconic Copacabana Nightclub Was Really Like

For three decades, the original Copacabana cabaret and nightclub in New York was one of the hottest clubs in the city, if not the entire world. The club originally opened in 1940 in the basement of a hotel on the city's 60th Street, and it quickly made an impact on the local residents. Over the years, the Copacabana played host to some of the biggest names in show business, such as heavyweight crooners like Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole.

The original cabaret also inspired several works of art, including the 1947 Groucho Marx film "Copacabana," the Barry Manilow song "Copacabana (At the Copa)," and the subsequent musical, "Copacabana." The initial run of the Copacabana came to an end in 1973, following the death of longtime manager Jules Podell. New owners including John Juliano reopened the club in 1976, but they turned the downstairs into a disco, a true reflection of the decade, and the original spirit of the Copacabana was gone.

These days, Juliano's Copacabana nightclub — now open on 51st Street in New York City – is nothing like the cabaret that used to dominate 60th Street from the 1940s–1970s, though it does preserve the name from extinction. While the spirit and feeling of the original Copacabana might be long gone, this is what it was really like back in its golden age.