'70s Wedding Songs That Will Stir Up Nostalgia In Every Early Boomer
Boomers who tied the knot during the 1970s were spoiled for choice when it came to what they played at their weddings, as by the time the calendar flipped over to that decade, the musical melting pot had become vast. Soul, jazz, disco, and rock were blended as bands and singer-songwriters supplied an eager audience with chart-toppers on both sides of the Atlantic. Fashions – not all of them advisable – came and went, but the historically influential music of the '70s was an endless adventure, with a sound and a vibe for everyone.
Some wanted to wallow in the romance of their big day, some wanted to tell a story, while others wanted to just kick back and get everyone grooving on the dance floor. Their wish was the 1970s' command, and those iconic wedding songs continue to be played at weddings today. So, as the years rolled by, early boomers would hear their favorites played again and again as loved ones tied the knot. From Elton John to Earth, Wind & Fire, these are just a few of the smash hits that became iconic wedding songs and a guaranteed dose of nostalgia for a generation.
Debby Boone — You Light Up My Life
The daughter of much-loved singer Pat Boone, Debby Boone was a relative unknown when "You Light Up My Life" hit the charts in 1977. "I can't say how many weddings I've sung that song at. I've had a lot of DJs over the years saying, 'I got so sick of playing that record,'" Boone told Entertainment Weekly. The lyrics "Finally, a chance/ To say, 'Hey, I love you'/ Never again/ To be all alone" were deeply romantic, perfect for couples to say to each other during their first dance together.
Boone's iconic love song was No. 1 for a historic and unrivalled 10 weeks in 1977, and boomers have fond memories of it. "Went to see the movie with my then fiance, now hubby of 47 1/2 years," wrote a commenter on Facebook. In the years since it topped the charts, "You Light Up My Life" has taken on a deeper meaning for some, including those whose other halves are no longer around. One person also said on social media that the song suggests "how lovely life can be if there's someone who [is] truly yours."
The Carpenters — We've Only Just Begun
Wedding playlist stalwart "We've Only Just Begun" started as an advert that followed the story of a couple's wedding, and how they were building a life together. Emotional lyrics like: "So much of life ahead/ We'll find a place where there's room to grow/ And yes, we've just begun," touched a nerve with a generation of newlyweds (and a fair few oldyweds) everywhere. Alongside those deeply resonant words, Karen's gorgeous voice and the rich, lyrical arrangement helped make the song a massive 1970s hit.
Alongside proms and graduation ceremonies, boomers heard it at almost every wedding they attended, either played by a DJ or — as a number of people recalled on social media – having it sung to them during the ceremony. In the decades since its release, the song stayed as fresh in the minds of boomers as the day they fell in love with it as newlyweds, and many have endeavored to pass this love on to their children.
Elton John — Your Song
Every awkward teenager (or adult) who struggled to say those three little words to someone owes a debt of gratitude to Elton John's "Your Song." Written by Bernie Taupin in 1967, the song puts words to emotions that didn't come with a handbook in the 1970s. "It's the voice of someone who hasn't experienced love in any way. It's a very virginal song," Taupin told The Independent.
Unlike Elton's flamboyant stage personality, this confession of love was underplayed, and he delivers its lyrics with utter sincerity: "I hope you don't mind, I hope you don't mind/ That I put down in words/ How wonderful life is/ While you're in the world." Even the most tongue-tied bride or groom could sing these lines to each other during their first dance, creating a moment that became almost as important as exchanging their vows. Unsurprisingly, "Your Song" was played at millions of weddings throughout the 1970s, and remained popular in the decades after. Whenever boomers heard the iconic first line, "It's a little bit funny ..." they knew another couple's married life was getting off to the most romantic of beginnings.
Earth, Wind & Fire — September
Many love songs make it onto wedding playlists because they ooze romance, perfect for a newly married couple's first dance. Others get played because they are guaranteed to get everyone on their feet, and the funky, utterly impossible-to-ignore beat of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" is just such a song. Hence, it has been part of millions of wedding receptions since its release in 1978.
The lyrics "Our hearts were ringin'/ In the key that our souls were singin'/ As we danced in the night, remember/ How the stars stole the night away, oh yeah," were both infectious and romantic, while the hook-laden melody, coupled with a chorus that everyone could belt out, quickly made it a wedding dance staple. Co-writer Allee Willis described the intro to "September" as "the happiest-sounding song in the world," per NPR's KNKX.
As well as still being a much-loved wedding song among groovin' boomers, the date of the 21st — chosen largely at random — in Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" is an increasingly popular one for couples to get married. One commenter said on Facebook: "We were married on September 21st in 1974 ... So we celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary today! It has become one of our favorite songs through the years! We danced to it at our son's wedding and tonight to celebrate these special occasions."
Olivia Newton-John — I Honestly Love You
Singer Olivia Newton-John was the one many teenagers wanted after the 1978 musical "Grease," but four years earlier and a world away from those skin-tight pants, the British-Australian star touched millions of hearts with the ballad "I Honestly Love You." It put into almost-whispered words a yearning for a certain someone — and who couldn't relate to that? "It was so simple, with a meaning that was deeper than the ocean. Those words made me stop and think because they touched me." Newton-John wrote in her 2019 autobiography "Don't Stop Believin'" (via American Songwriter).
Even the bittersweet third verse, which suggested neither the singer nor the object of her love was single, didn't put people off playing "I Honestly Love You" at their weddings. Boomers loved it. "My heart simply breaks every time I hear her," said one fan on Facebook, adding: "It feels sad and good listening to her ..." Long after the 1970s were over, whether the boomers who sang "I Honestly Love You" as newlyweds had stayed together or not, whenever they heard those vulnerable, heartfelt lyrics, they always struck a chord.