This Iconic Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1977

On first listen, it might not be obvious why "You Light Up My Life" caught on so well. On paper, the lyrics read like a cliché Hallmark card: "And you / Light up my life / You give me hope / To carry on." And while the chord progression is also somewhat textbook, it's the song's chorus that hooks the listener and conveys the song's feelings. Right when Debby Boone slides into the word "hope" and the song's chords shift to B7, it's easy to hear why the track roused the hearts of so many. Aside from its 10 weeks at No. 1, Boone was nominated for a bunch of awards for the song and won three Grammys because of it, including Best New Artist Of The Year for 1977.

And yet, Boone didn't even write "You Light Up My Life." Filmmaker and songwriter Joseph Brooks wrote the song for the 1977 movie of the same name that he wrote, produced, directed, and even financed. Brooks even used a different singer whom he'd worked with in ad jingles, Kasey Cisyk, to record the song for his film. But after a falling out between the two — allegedly due to Cisyk turning down his advances — Brooks wanted to re-record the vocals on top of the original backing track. Enter Boone, who was once signed to Motown Records in a group with her sisters, The Boones, but was reluctant to step out on her own.

Boone did record "You Light Up My Life," of course, and it was a smash hit. The cliché lyrics, which Boone actually took as a love song to God, no doubt helped the song's mass appeal. As Boone told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, "I can't say how many weddings I've sung that song at."