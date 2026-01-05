The 5 Most Timeless '80s Love Ballads

If you were lucky enough to fall in love in the '80s despite all the neon paraphernalia and parachute pants you might've been wearing, you had a righteous soundtrack for the romance. You probably even made your sweetheart a mixtape featuring some of the greatest love songs of the decade. And if you're a nostalgic sap who gushes at the sound of those songs, you know exactly how powerful love ballads from the '80s were.

Were there slurpy strings and heartfelt lyrics? Of course. Were there soaring vocals that challenged your sing-along abilities? You betcha. Were there overly emphatic music videos and desperate pleas of eternal devotion that turned into playlist favorites that still tear at your heartstrings? We wouldn't be publishing this feature if there weren't.

Everyone has their favorite '80s love ballad, and everyone is right about whichever one it is — love songs are subjective that way. And the collection is deep: This is the decade that gave the world "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" from Chicago, "Against All Odds" from Phil Collins, and "Careless Whisper" from Wham. But a few classics have stuck with us like heirlooms, giving voice to our heartache and adoration. Thanks to a mix of heartfelt lyrics, sincere delivery, and undeniable artistry, we've identified a set that stands out from the crowd. In a decade filled with fantastic love ballads, these five transcend time like few others can.