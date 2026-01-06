When exploring the untold truth of Led Zeppelin, it's clear that the British quartet was, in many ways, the quintessential rock band of the 1970s. It's no stretch to describe the group as a dominant musical force during that decade, given that it ruled rock radio and sold more than 300 million albums. Led Zeppelin was the brainchild of Jimmy Page, a successful London session guitarist even before joining The Yardbirds (after the band had been blindsided by guitarist Eric Clapton's exit to form Cream).

Originally replacing Paul Samwell-Smith on bass, Page soon joined Jeff Beck on guitar, and their duelling guitar solos were highlighted in a short-lived period before Beck exited the band in 1966 and Page took over as single lead guitarist. When The Yardbirds rancorously broke up in 1968, Page was left with both the name and some unfulfilled touring obligations. As for how Led Zeppelin was formed, Page recruited fellow session musician John Paul Jones to play bass and discovered unknown singer Robert Plant, who encouraged Page to hire drummer John Bonham.

Dubbed "The New Yardbirds," the group then took on the name "Led Zeppelin," a joking moniker that — according to rock lore — was suggested by either The Who's Keith Moon or John Entwistle, or possibly ex-Yardbirds member Chris Dreja. The band's self-titled debut album was released in 1969, with the album's artwork featuring the explosion of German airship the Hindenburg, and the rest is history. Read on to experience the story of Led Zeppelin explained in 11 songs.