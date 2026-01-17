These 5 Timeless '80s Songs Are Even Better A Cappella

In the 1980s, music strapped on a pair of leg warmers and sprinted toward the future with synthesizers blaring. The decade saw digital synths take over analog, the first fully electronic drum kit, the launch of MTV, and cassette tapes outselling vinyl. The decade embraced technology with a simple motto — if it's shiny or new, turn it up.

The innovation and creativity created countless classic hits we still love today. But sometimes, all those shiny new objects hid strong melodies, thoughtful lyrics, and remarkable voices. That's not to say we don't love drum machines, keyboards, and gated reverb. But we're curious about what might have been buried under those tools.

So, we're dusting off our shoulder pads and unplugging the synth to explore five '80s songs that sound even better a cappella. From the King of Pop to the woman simply known as "The Voice" to a song synonymous with one of the most well-known Brat Pack movies, these versions might just knock the mousse out of your hair. Because it turns out that the '80s weren't just about what you could plug in — they were about what you could belt out.