5 Flop Songs From The '80s We Can't Help But Love

For as many memorable songs as the '80s produced, some of the most cherished of all were utter flops. In this instance, the idea of a flop refers to a lack of mainstream chart success, with poor sales and low radio airplay. At the time, these were the greatest metrics for a single to be considered a hit, though the advent of MTV would introduce video airplay as an additional aspect. If you could get your video spinning when you released a single, you could almost guarantee lofty sales and steady rotation on radio stations.

But sometimes, you could do any or all of those things and still not make a dent. Sometimes an '80s song just didn't have the right exposure to reach an audience that could take it somewhere spectacular. Songs like "I Melt With You" by Modern English and "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham were even featured in soundtracks of popular movies and still didn't become top-40 tunes. The alchemy of getting a song to not flop during those days might have even been trickier than getting a song to be a hit, especially if a band was making its big debut.

Putting aside commercial triumph as an indicator of quality, a great number of flops from the decade turned out to be songs with lasting power. Scanning our own personal airwaves for some of the most treasured works that never quite met with measured success, we found five outstanding '80s songs that have never left our hearts.