The Meaning Behind Closer To Fine By The Indigo Girls

The Atlanta, Georgia duo Indigo Girls have been a mainstay in the folk rock firmament since they first broke out from indie obscurity and into the mainstream with the release of their self-titled sophomore album in 1989. Typically, both the thoughtfulness of their lyrics and the mesmeric dynamism of their harmonies are on show in their biggest songs, such as "Closer to Fine," the opening track on their self-titled album. Released as a single in 1989, "Closer to Fine" did what it needed to in supporting the album which went on to become double platinum and a classic in the duo's oeuvre.

Written by Emily Saliers — one of four she composed on the album, with the other six having been penned by Amy Ray — the song is written from the point of view of a narrator who is seeking answers to life, and, in their quest, climbs mountains, visits professors, and turns to the Bible, among other things. Ultimately, though, they decide there is no single secret answer to be found, and realize that the more willing they are to accept that there is nothing "definitive" about life, the "closer to fine" they feel about living it. The reassuring conclusion of "Closer to Fine" is one reason it continues to reverberate with listeners — the song features prominently in the 2023 "Barbie" movie, released almost a quarter century after the song was recorded — but as Saliers has explained in several interviews, the song is also a personal one.