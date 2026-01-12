'70s Rock Icons That Tarnished Their Own Legacy

The trajectory of rock music is such that it all pretty much peaked in the 1970s. Our most iconic rock stars — both solo performers and significant contributors to bands — came of age creatively and professionally in that decade. From folk rock to hard rock to blues rock to New Wave, rock music arguably reached its apex in this, the age of the rock star. However, some important figures of '70s rock are more fondly remembered than others. Over time, certain details about those rock stars' behavior and activities emerged, and it cast a pall on all the great work they'd generated.

As it stands now in the 21st century, some of those instrumental rock stars, all of them members of the controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, did things that permanently marred their public record and damaged their reputations. Here are the biggest '70s rock stars who did such terrible things that the world thought twice about them.