'50s Flop Songs That Turned Into Smash Hits

Tragically, Ritchie Valens just didn't get very much time to make much music. Along with other rising early rock 'n' roll stars Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper, Valens died in a small plane crash on February 3, 1959, otherwise known as "The Day the Music Died." The fatal accident generated interest in Valens' music, and the public clamored to hear the scant amount of recordings that had been left behind. The first single that Valens had recorded and released, the classic '50s-style rave-up "Come On, Let's Go," had missed the Top 40 entirely on its first run, but it became accepted quickly into the canon of the musician's best works.

Just 17 years old at the time of his death, Valens had been a featured act on a package tour after his second and third singles proved extremely successful. The ballad "Donna" hit the charts in 1958 (and made it to No. 2 after Valens died), and then the B-side became a hit, too: Valens' rapid-fire, rock version of the traditional Mexican folk song "La Bamba" peaked in the Top 30 just days before the musician's death. But it wouldn't be until decades later that "Come On, Let's Go" would have its turn at chart success, when it featured prominently in the 1987 Valens biopic "La Bamba," which had a soundtrack of covers recorded by Los Lobos. That band, heavily influenced by Valens, took its faithful version of "Come On, Let's Go" to No. 21 on the pop chart in late 1987.