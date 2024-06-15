What It Was Like The Day The Music Died

History is full of significant events that have come to define the day they happened on. However, it's easy to forget the grand scheme of things around such incidents. For instance, the day Martin Luther King Jr. died started civil disturbance all over the U.S., and news spread like wildfire on the day of Kobe Bryant's death, shocking fans and colleagues and prompting memorial events and gestures. It can be incredibly fascinating to look into the events surrounding such tragedies, since it provides so much more insight into the incident itself.

Consider one of the most tragic events in the early days of rock 'n' roll, known as "the Day the Music Died." On February 3, 1959, a plane crashed after taking off from Mason City, Iowa. The accident killed the pilot and the three rock stars aboard — Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, aka the Big Bopper. Many people have heard of it, if only because it inspired Don McLean's famous 1971 hit song "American Pie," which was covered by Madonna in 2000.

But what led to the plane crash? How did Holly, Valens, and Richardson end up on the plane in the first place, and what was the world's immediate reaction to their passing? Did other significant events take place that day, only to be forgotten when this tragic accident grabbed a hold of this particular date in the zeitgeist? Let's take a look at what the Day the Music Died was really like.