This Upbeat Hit Was The No. 1 Love Song Of 1978

One of many false things you might believe about the Bee Gees is that Andy Gibb was a member. He was a protegé of his older brothers, and they all wrote "Shadow Dancing" together. It took the foursome all of 10 minutes, Gibb later claimed. In 1978, the public couldn't get enough of the Bee Gees' sound, and "Shadow Dancing" fulfilled that wish. With a vocal performance, alternately breathy and throaty, heard over a boisterous string section and a bouncy but unobtrusive disco beat, "Shadow Dancing" adheres very closely to the Bee Gees' playbook.

As churned out and as written to a formula as it was, "Shadow Dancing" remains a love song, and it's got a strong emotional point of view. Gibb's song is an expression of frustrated adoration for his beloved. Comparing ephemeral things like tricks of light and rhythmic movement to romantic feelings, Gibb pines for someone with whom he's overwhelmingly in love, and maybe even obsessed. The target of his love, however, doesn't seem to know he exists, or at least the extent of his emotions.

Sadly, Gibb's career would never reach those peaks again. He had three more top-10 hits before his death from a heart issue in 1988.