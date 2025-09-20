'70s Musicians We Completely Forgot About

Among the things people get wrong about the 1970s is that it wasn't just all about disco. In fact, the 1970s just might be the most creatively explosive decade in music history. Several different genres emerged, were invented, or reached their artistic or popularity peaks in the decade, like singer-songwriter folk-rock, reggae, arena rock, soft rock, and, yes, disco. All those innovators generating exciting new forms of music made superstars out of a great many of them, despite the very messed-up 1970s music industry. While they may have recorded before the '70s and even into the following decades, they'll likely forever be publicly associated with that 10-year period; the human and creative equivalents of bell bottoms, tricked-out vans, and bicentennial fever.

So whatever became of those distinctively 1970s superstars? A lot of them couldn't keep up the fame when the tone of the culture changed, others faded out of the music scene by choice, and a few were cursed by fate and circumstance. Here then are some musicians who were on top of the world in the 1970s that we all seemed to forget in the years since.