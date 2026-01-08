The Real Story Behind Stevie Wonder's Iconic 1981 Hit Happy Birthday

In January 1979 — on what would've been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 50th birthday — Stevie Wonder performed at an event at the Georgia state capitol building, calling for the day to be made a holiday. Wonder told the audience to start taking the day off of work and to contact their congressional representative to ask them to make King's birthday an official observance.

"Happy Birthday" came to Stevie Wonder — who'd met King in the 1960s, when he was a teenager — in his unconscious mind. Remembering enough to compose the song, he then called King's widow and keeper of his legacy, Coretta Scott King, to tell her of the song's creation and intent. "I said to her, you know, 'I had a dream about this song. And I imagined in this dream I was doing this song. We were marching, too, with petition signs to make for Dr. King's birthday to become a national holiday,'" Wonder told CNN in 2011.

After trekking across the country on a four-month concert tour that was really a King birthday holiday awareness campaign, Wonder went into the studio to record "Hotter Than July." It included "Happy Birthday," along with an image of Dr. King and a note imploring listeners to write their representatives to help get the holiday created.