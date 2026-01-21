'90s Rock Songs That Are Painfully Overrated

It's impossible to disconnect the 1990s from grunge rock. Overnight, on a dime, the Seattle music scene's particular brand of rough, ragged, punk-and-hardcore-influenced rock stormed popular culture following the 1991 release of Nirvana's "Nevermind" and the anthem to end all anthems, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Dingy-chic flannel was in, hairspray and spandex were out, rough authenticity and guts trumped pomp and glitz, and by the mid-90s rock dispersed into pop-punk (e.g., Green Day), the ever-vague "alternative" moniker (e.g., Radiohead), nu-metal (e.g., Korn), and others. But no matter that the '90s vast musical milieu produced heaps of superb rock, it also shot out some seriously overrated stinkers.

When choosing overrated songs for this article, we're not going to go full contrarian and claim that colossal hits like Pearl Jam's "Jeremy," Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," or Alice in Chain's "Would" are overrated. That would be ludicrous because those songs are justifiably awesome. But, for a song to be "overrated" it does have to be widely listened to and liked. So, this list will likely ruffle some feathers. Be prepared.

As for why we consider the songs in this article to be overrated, it could boil down to annoying or drab musical phrasing, kindergarten-quality lyrics, flash-in-the-pan fame thanks to lucky timing or the whims of the zeitgeist, and so forth. Sometimes media gets popular because it's truly excellent, and sometimes it gets popular because it's mediocre and drives few people away. So whether it's "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz, late-'90s write-by-rote Green Day, or even the biggest hit from Oasis and the acrimonious antics of the Gallagher brothers, here are our picks.