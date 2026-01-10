5 Rock Songs To Get You Through The Pain Of Another Single Valentine's Day

Every year comes and goes, and in the post-December commercial void sits a chocolate-and-flower seller's dream of consumer consumption: Valentine's Day. And while Valentine's Day's murky origins may go back to the pagan Roman festival of Lupercalia, most modern people are largely concerned with not being left alone come February 14 — if they care at all, that is. For those who do care, and are actually suffering in sorrow on Valentine's Day, rock 'n roll is here to help.

Even though rock spans the full gamut from the Rolling Stones to Radiohead, and ranges from party-hardy songs to poetic confessionals, this doesn't mean that it can't provide comfort to lonely individuals on Valentine's Day. Actually, it means the opposite. Whether someone needs a hopeful, elevating song to get through the day, a sneering middle finger, a defiant headbanger, or a mournful cry to the sky, we've got about 80 years of highly varied music to choose from.

On that note, we chose songs for this article that reflect a variety not only of rock styles, but approaches to getting through pain. A classic breakup song like "Go Your Own Way" from Fleetwood Mac and the endlessly tumultuous relationship of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham is a no-brainer choice. The spacey, contemplative "Hey You" from Pink Floyd, meanwhile, describes the general desire for human connection, including on Valentine's Day. Godsmack's "I Stand Alone," on the other hand, serves as a chin-up anthem of resilience against circumstances that seek to control one's life and mind. No matter that lonely people on Valentine's might stand alone, they need not actually feel alone.