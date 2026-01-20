Iconic '60s Love Songs That Went Gold

If it's done correctly, a love song can be eternal — even one recorded in the tumultuous and confusing 1960s. It all starts when composers and musicians are hit with inspiration, whether a real-life love or an idealistic notion of true romance. Then they turn it into a profound expression of emotion that resonates with audiences in the here and now and for decades after the fact. The songwriters active during the '60s seemed to be particularly favored by the love muse, because that decade is the origin of some of the most interesting, truthful, and just plain well-made songs of romance and affection ever put to vinyl.

Some songs from the '60s have aged terribly, but not these. All of our choices examine, embrace, and promote love from various angles and points of view. Here are five of the most popular and best-selling love songs of the '60s, so much so that they sold at least 500,000 copies each to earn a gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America.