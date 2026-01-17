5 Songs From 1980 That Define Rock History

In rock history, 1980 was a dynamic year as established artists cemented their legacies and new sounds emerged. On the heels of the punk and new wave explosion, a second generation of U.S. and U.K.-based metal, the rise and fall of disco, and the arena tours of the late '70s, rock music was in flux. In the last year before MTV went on air, AC/DC's "Back In Black" was the top-selling rock album, and artists ranging from Ozzy Osbourne to Neil Diamond and Pat Benatar had massive hits. However, as great as they remain, these releases don't truly define rock history.

In 1980, rock fans witnessed a creative explosion. Joy Division released "Love Will Tear Us Apart," marking new sonic territory for punk music. With "Ace of Spades," Motörhead set the blueprint for thrash metal bands that would dominate the latter parts of the '80s like Metallica. Meanwhile, Kate Bush's art pop exploded into the mainstream with "Babooshka," carving out a space for artistically uncompromising female voices in music. And with "The River," Bruce Springsteen hit new pop heights doing what he did so well: telling heartfelt stories of everyday people. In different ways, each song defined the coming decade and rock history in general.

We had to leave a great deal of excellent choices off this list. Mainly, we focused on songs that have a clear influence on the music that followed, laying the groundwork for the sounds we hear today. These are also songs that have staying power. Including a range of musical styles, these releases have come to shape rock history.