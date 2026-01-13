5 Songs From 1970 That Define Rock History

After the peace, love, and green daze of the Swinging Sixties, the world changed in the next decade — for better or worse. Even though some of the biggest rock 'n' roll tragedies happened in the 1970s, the music continued to play, evolving and breathing new life into what rock would mean and become for the generations to come. And it all started in the year 1970 itself.

Those 12 months proved to be an important time for the genre, as several songs were born to become classics and set the bar for the decades to come. There are numerous tracks from the year that could be disputed as history makers; however, there are five big ones that come to mind as being particularly impactful in the long run. Their influence continues to run through the veins of rock to this day, while they still find regular rotation for specific reasons.

So, carry those vinyl records to the table and let's prepare for endless debate, because it's time to check out the songs from 1970 that define rock history. Keep in mind, though, that these tracks may have dropped on an album first before being released as official singles thereafter, or vice versa — just as long as the songs were available at some point in the year.