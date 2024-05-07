The Tragic Inspiration For 'Let It Be' By The Beatles

The Beatles' ballad "Let It Be" was first released back in 1970, as a single of the album of the same name. The last single of the band's career until the release of those with the "Anthology" project in the 1990s, "Let It Be" topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and hit No. 1 in several other countries. Since then, it has remained one of The Beatles' most iconic and well-loved songs, with its stoic message and seemingly spiritual lyrics making it a favorite for live cover versions and religious ceremonies such as weddings and funerals. But while "Let It Be" remains popular, the tragic inspiration behind it remains comparatively unknown among most Beatles fans.

"Let It Be" is credited to songwriters John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but was almost entirely the work of the latter. "I don't know what he's thinking when he writes 'Let it Be,'" Lennon later said (via Beatles Bible). "He probably heard a gospel song." But years later, McCartney himself revealed the song was about his mother, who had died when he was just a teenager, but who McCartney says came to him in a vision when he was at a low ebb and in need of advice.