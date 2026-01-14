'80s Grammy Winners Who Fell Victim To The Best New Artist Curse

According to music industry lore, there's a curse associated with the Grammy Award for best new artist. Many groups from the 1980s in particular experienced such rapid career downturns that it appears they were hit by the same fate that took down so many best new artist honorees before and after their era. The real reason why so many once-promising artists fizzle out is probably because it's terribly stressful to follow up an early success and because the public moves on from the hot new thing in music very quickly. And so, the history of the Grammys is littered with the memory of one-hit wonders who vanished after winning the Grammy Award for best new artist.

For proof of a so-called curse, look to forgotten best new artist winners like The Swingle Sisters, Starland Vocal Band, and Shelby Lynne. (Pay no mind to the undeniable legends that won, like The Beatles and Mariah Carey — it's not a perfect theory.) Musicians affected by the best new artist curse are those that didn't enjoy much success past the early work that garnered Grammy attention or the work that came after their trophy led to a boost in interest and sales. Or, groups that broke up or faded away in a hail of controversy — the kinds of things that seem to be triggered by the fickle finger of fate. Here are the '80s Grammy winners for best new artist that are possibly cursed.