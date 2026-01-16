'70s Rock Songs That Are Painfully Overrated

Hot takes and unpopular opinions abound in the world of '70s rock music. Fans of every band in the catalog will tell you there's a song that stands out as the best of the best. But few fans take the opposite approach and admit that maybe a few of the so-called best songs are overrated — not because they're necessarily '70s songs that aged terribly, but because there are better songs from the era that are more deserving of acclaim.

What makes a song overrated is obviously a matter of opinion. For the sake of this article, we've determined that overrated songs show up far too often on playlists, in best-of compilations, and during conversations about amazing '70s rock tunes — all without fully representing the best works of the bands they belong to. You can probably see how squishy this subject is. This is a good time to reiterate how much opinion factors into the decision-making process.

Having plenty of tunes to choose from given the depth and breadth of '70s rock music on record (pun intended), the following five songs are what we've determined to be highly overrated, despite their quality. You'll find a little Zeppelin, a touch of Skynyrd, and an entire American Pie in the mix. See how many you agree with.