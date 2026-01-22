'80s Rock Songs That Should've Never Won Grammys

The Grammys have always been rife with controversial wins, many of which are still controversial to this day. At minimum, Grammy wins indicate the tastes of Grammy voters and nothing else. At maximum, the whole awards show is totally out of touch. This is especially true of rock and heavier music, which in 2025, Grammy voter and 66-year-old pianist Bruce Brubaker said voters possibly never listen to (per NPR). But even back in the '80s, the Grammys had a hard time keeping up with contemporary rock as it transitioned out of its classic "golden era" (about 1964 to 1982, as The Guardian reckons). Some '80s rock winners walked away with awards they didn't deserve.

In choosing undeserved Grammy winners, we've got to firstly condense the Grammy's former, bizarre, unwieldy rock categories into one, single "rock song" lump. This includes Best Rock Vocal Performance (Male & Female), Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and Best Rock Instrumental Performance. We've also got to stay confined to songs/albums released in the '80s. This excludes, for instance, "The Wall" by Pink Floyd in the 1980 Grammys, as it was released in 1979. Also, are we comparing undeserved wins to other nominees that year or to completely different, unnominated songs? For the purposes of this article, we're going to open the floor to either.

And most importantly, there's the music itself. A song might earn a spot in this article if its writing seems stock or lazy, if there were far more vibrant or of-the-time choices that year, or if it seems like a song won a Grammy simply because the artist had a recognizable name. No matter what, someone's beloved music is going to get squashed. This includes the Police, Jeff Beck, and the Eurythmics.