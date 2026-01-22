'70s Songs That Flopped But Deserved So Much Better

If a song is eventually considered a classic, can it really be described as a flop? Arguably not, but even some of the best songs ever released have had difficult releases, failing for one reason or another to receive the commercial success or critical acclaim they merited at the time. Looking back with half a century's hindsight to the 1970s, we can see that many of the era's defining songs deserved so much better.

The Billboard charts in the 1970s were hugely eclectic. It was also a time when the music industry was growing bigger than ever before. Increased television exposure, press coverage, and radio play of a wider range of musical styles should have meant that worthy artists of all stripes could crack the Hot 100 after finding their listenership. But sadly that wasn't always the case; indeed, even some of the decade's most acclaimed artists found the best tracks of their careers struggling to make a splash in the charts.

Choosing the biggest undeserved flops of any period isn't straightforward, and judging the worth of any musical release is obviously subjective. But these five recordings are all alike in having failed to attract mainstream attention back in the day, before going on to receive critical acclaim as classics of the '70s, as well as being among the finest songs in the artist's discography.