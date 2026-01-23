The 5 Biggest Grammys Snubs Of The '80s

In the 1980s, the Grammy Awards were often terribly predictable but not without reason. For example, we certainly think that Michael Jackson deserved the eight Grammys he won in 1984 in the wake of "Thriller" dominating pop culture and record stores. But just as often, the Grammys would confuse us with its choices, like how ultra-light rocker Christopher Cross won all four major Grammy Awards in 1981 and then subsequently vanished from relevance after we all lost interest. Yet the worst upsets were when authentic, artistically viable nominees were overlooked in order to play favorites, thereby snubbing the nominees who deserved to win

We looked at the major categories and the top prizes for genres that were big in the '80s — hip-hop, mainstream rock, Top 40 pop, and heavy metal — to see where the Grammys erred. Our choices reflect the most egregious examples of when voters wrongly awarded the prestigious prize to better-known, better-selling, or more senior acts, and even those that didn't even belong in the category. We're also sticking to snubs that were shared by public opinion at the time of those awards ceremonies, as well as now. With all that said, we think the following are the most indefensible Grammy misfires of the 1980s.