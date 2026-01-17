The Police Songs With Sting's Corniest-Ever Lyrics

For a band that only produced five studio albums from 1978 to 1983, the Police certainly were influential. Eight Grammy nominations, five Grammy wins, 75 million albums sold, and that lucrative sample of "Every Breath You Take" that got used without permission by Diddy when he was still Puff Daddy. the Police have left a permanent mark on popular culture and music. They did so with a very odd, unique, often reggae-tinged blend of new wave meets pop. And then there's frontman Sting, aka the guy who Far Out Magazine once called a lyrical "genius" who wrote a litany of absolutely horrid, corny lyrics.

But first: Lyrics can be corny for a lot of reasons. Wordplay and rhyme schemes might be dumb, lyrics might come across as pompous armchair philosophy (there's a lot of this in the Police), or they might overreach and try too hard. Also, a whole song might be corny in intention or execution, or only a few lines. But no matter the reason, we're sticking with a lyrical analysis for this article and not critiquing the Police's music, unless the music somehow interrelates with the corniness at hand. And yes, some folks will be upset. That's okay. We're sure Sting and his hundreds of millions of dollars (he's worth way more than you might think) won't care one whit about what's said here.

On that note, certain Police songs remain eternally marred by Sting's corniest-ever lyrics. This includes the divisive "Masoko Tanga" and its absolute gibberish, some awful rhymes in "Don't Stand So Close To Me" and "Walking in Your Footsteps," and a whole song from the Police's last album that smacks of a desperate desire to be seen as deep.