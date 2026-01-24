5 Rock Songs From 1981 That Sound Even Cooler Today

It may be hard to believe that songs from 1981 can actually sound cooler in the modern era than they did when they were released. Maybe it's the remastering that gives the tracks a state-of-the-art glow-up, or maybe the vibe was just ahead of its time. Whatever the reason, certain tunes from that year seem to crackle with new energy, especially as they come pulsating through newer sound systems.

To be sure, the memories captured by these tunes are conjured up anew every time you listen to them. The nostalgia gives the songs a new aura that they couldn't have had when they were new. Of course, that doesn't change the fact that the bone-crunching electric guitar in Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" and the zippity-zap synthesizer riff in The Cars' "Shake It Up" feel like they could be features of this week's new releases. They were incredible back in 1981, but 40-plus years of seasoning have made them even cooler.

In our estimation, a song sounds cooler today than it did in 1981 if you can hear it now and feel like it gained greater power as it aged. Many songs from that year feel dated in the modern era, but some sound even groovier. Here are five tunes that fall into the latter group.