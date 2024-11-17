What The Original Band Members Of Foreigner Are Doing Today

Through all the years since founding Foreigner in 1976, Mick Jones remained at its center and is now the last original member of the band. But since 2022, he has only appeared sporadically at concerts because of health issues. In February 2024, he revealed the reason. "Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band," he said in a statement (via Billboard). "Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright ... Parkinson's is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I've had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts — I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life."

Lou Gramm, in his autobiography, groused about Foreigner continuing on although Jones rarely appears on stage with the group. "So it's reached a point where Foreigner now often performs without a single original member," he wrote. "Which begs the question — are you really listening to Foreigner of a glorified cover band playing Foreigner's catalogue?" The group's farewell tour began in 2023 and has been extended into 2025.