5 Musicians From The '80s You Wouldn't Want To Meet IRL

There's an old saying about the American public: voters tend not to choose who they think would best run the country, but who they like best personally and find most relatable. It's called the beer question, based on the "who would you rather have a beer with?" query that allegedly elevated George W. Bush over the ostensibly less fun-seeming Al Gore. (Of course, with the current president a lifelong teetotaler, the question is moot until 2028.)

But what if we apply this filter to rock stars of the 1980s? What if we thought not about how cool they were or how great their music was or how we wished we could get our hair like that, but what it would be like to sit with them for 15 minutes and just ... try to hang? With big talent often come big personalities, and fame, with the opportunities for sex, drugs, privilege, and attention that come with it, seldom acts as a calming influence. Some of the biggest names in '80s music were also abrasive, violent, erratic, or obnoxious people who, if you saw them coming in the front door of the bar, should make you scurry out the back before a situation unfolded. In the interest of fair play, we're considering only acts who were both famous for making music and at least probably intolerable during the 1980s: people whose fates or personalities soured later are out.