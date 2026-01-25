These Are The 5 Worst No. 1 Hits Of The 1980s

In the relatively small club of hit No. 1 singles, the 1980s delivered some all-time classics that have stood the test of time — along with some absolute stinkers. Sure, there are the variously bubbly, catchy, profound, moving, and hard-rocking chart-topping bangers by the likes of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Kool & the Gang, George Michael, Guns N' Roses, and Van Halen. But the decade is also riddled with duds that make us, the infinitely more tasteful and discerning listeners looking back from the more advanced year of 2025, wonder just what record buyers and radio programmers were thinking back in the '80s. These songs are just that terrible.

What makes them so bad? Their lyrics are corny, unpleasant, or haven't aged well. These are the songs that exist to perpetuate a smug, self-congratulatory agenda of the artist or their associates. Some seem to have been cynically created as a cash grab to make a quick and dirty million bucks. These songs are also so poorly constructed and have such rotten bones that when divorced from their '80s production techniques, there's not much left. With all that in mind, there are the worst songs from the 1980s that somehow happened to go to No. 1 on the pop chart, ranked from least bad to most bad.