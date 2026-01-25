5 Country Songs We Know Would Go Hard As Rock Covers

A new-genre cover can completely reinvent a song: think Whitney Houston's belting showpiece version of Dolly Parton's intimate tearjerker "I Will Always Love You" or Johnny Cash's creepier-than-the-original cover of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus." Rock and country, with their shared roots and overlapping, avid fanbases, provide some great opportunities for bold artists to take a country song, mess its hair up a little bit, and send it onstage as a rock anthem.

The songs here would stand up to a harder beat, faster rhythm, and more aggressive vocals while still recognizably being versions of the originals, and they speak to broad enough themes that rock fans would give them a listen (we're not doing a lot about trucks here). We're avoiding borderline crossover hits like "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" (on which Reba McEntire absolutely does rock) and Elvis Presley's early stuff; the line between country and rock isn't hard and fast, so we're picking songs that more clearly fall on the country side of the line. Some of these may well have received a "rock cover" at some point, but none of them have a particularly famous one. The gauntlet is down, rockers. Can y'all pick up where Patsy Cline left off?