Strange Cases From Unsolved Mysteries That Are Still Unexplained

At some point in 1980, Cynthia Anderson (also known as Cindy) began having violent but vague dreams. Anderson was a straight-laced, quiet young woman. Her only indulgences were reading romance novels and, as her father Michael recalled on "Unsolved Mysteries," an increased attention to her physical appearance. But she was young, worked as a secretary at a legal office, had a devout boyfriend, and was planning to attend Bible college. All was seemingly well.

Then, Cynthia Anderson abruptly disappeared. At midday on August 4, 1981, lawyers arrived at the office to find the lights on and door locked, as normal, but no sign of Cynthia. Nothing inside was disturbed, her car was parked out front, and a buzzer Cynthia could have used in an emergency was never activated. Her keys and purse were missing. Later, one client recalled witnessing one side of a phone call the day before her disappearance that appeared to disturb Cynthia, and at one point, someone had even spray-painted "I Love You Cindy — By GW" on a nearby wall. However, investigators later learned someone left the message for a different Cindy.

Had she been abducted? One month later, an unidentified woman called police to report that Cynthia was being held hostage in a basement nearby. But, with no more information, police simply could not investigate. In the years since, Cynthia's bank account and social security number remained untouched. Some have since speculated that, through her work at the law office, she somehow overheard information about drug activity and was targeted to keep her silent. But that remains largely hypothetical, while Cynthia herself has never resurfaced.