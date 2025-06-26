Things About Japan's WWII Strategy That Don't Make Sense

In 1910, Japan forcibly annexed the Korean Empire, corresponding to modern-day North and South Korea. Western powers permitted the conquest, given that they were more interested in Japan countering Russia than they were in the rights of the Koreans. This prompted the beginning of a harsh rule over the peninsula and its people, which saw individuals and communities stripped of their lands, names forcibly changed, and cultural expression quashed.

Agitation for independence was bloodily crushed in 1919, but unrest continued, with spikes in 1926 and 1929. Japan reimposed military rule in 1931, and anyone maintaining order "at home," as the Japanese saw it, could not be used in the war abroad. As the war against China and later the Western allies began in earnest, the Japanese tried to tighten control over Korea, drafting Korean civilians for forced labor. Later, they were impressed into the Japanese army itself.

The Korean government in exile in Chongqing, China, pulled together an army of Korean exiles and existing resistance groups called the Korean Liberation Army. While not a major force, it received training from the U.S. armed forces and faced the Japanese on the Indian and Burmese fronts. A separate Soviet-sponsored force carried out guerrilla warfare in Korea and Manchuria. In another generation, Korea might have been more fully incorporated into the Japanese state and a bigger help to the war effort, but as it was, the colony was at best an asset with dangerous strings attached.

