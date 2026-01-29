5 Songs That Earned Boomers Bragging Rights Over Their Generation's Music

Baby boomers know that folks are jealous, especially of their music. Don't believe us? Okay. Non-boomers, do a quick rundown of the greatest musical artists of your formative years and hold them up against the following list: Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Black Sabbath, and ... You get the point? Yes, boomers (born from 1946 to 1964) won the musical lotto. But even out of all such musical greatness, certain tracks give boomers bragging rights more than others.

As the reader can see from the shortlist above, we're tackling an incomparable catalogue of music with this article. How do we choose only five songs? It stands to reason that we need to choose songs that were not only good at the time, but are good for all time. Each song also needs to have some transcendent, generation-defining quality that acted as a tentpole for boomers in their childhood years, teens, and 20s. This could be related to composition, production, subject matter, or any of the three. At the same time, our selections need to be locked to their era, i.e., they couldn't/wouldn't really be made outside of the time they were made. And since we're dealing with songs, we need to leave off instrumental-only tracks from the likes of Miles Davis.

While many, many songs have to be omitted from our list, we're keeping the lovely and timeless "Yesterday" from The Beatles and metal's most OG of heavy songs, "War Pigs," from Black Sabbath. We've also got cuts from Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, plus a final selection from Pink Floyd that tells the theme of this article in its song name.