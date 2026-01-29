'90s Rock Icons That Tarnished Their Own Legacy

The 1990s had its own generation of rock stars with its own set of standards. Unlike the rock lords of the 1970s and 1980s — infallible, self-aggrandizing, and celebrated for their libertine actions — the people wielding guitars and microphones in the 1990s had different expectations thrust upon them. With the arrival of grunge specifically and alternative rock as a whole, music became darker and more honest and earnest. Fans expected their '90s rock stars to be different — to be good, caring people who exhibited artistic and personal integrity at all times. That created a parasocial bond between audience and performer that fueled the rise of numerous rock stars of the era.

After their heyday, many of the 1990s' biggest and best-selling musicians remained in the spotlight, or maybe they had to cling to it by making some noise in other ways. They kept making headlines, but not for their music or for anything positive. Many of the decade's most fondly remembered rock stars made choices that perhaps permanently damaged their stellar reputations. Once considered cool and noble, they subsequently appeared to be hateful, cruel, scheming, sexist, or, perhaps worst of all to some fans, sellouts. Here are five of the most vital rock stars from the '90s who later damaged their own image and left the world doubting if they were ever even that good to begin with.