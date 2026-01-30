The Most Controversial Songs Of 1975

Loretta Lynn was both a darling of the Nashville country music scene and an artist who was always willing to go her own way. And nothing in her discography demonstrates her willingness to address real world topics and be direct with her audience as "The Pill."

Tapping into her own experiences of being tied down with children at a young age while her adulterous husband was free to do as he pleased, "The Pill" was a celebration of the liberation that young women could enjoy as a result of the new breakthrough in contraception. Though she hadn't benefited from the contraceptive pill herself, Lynn was open about the fact she would have used it if she'd had the chance, telling People magazine at the time: "If I'd had the pill back when I was havin' babies, I'd have taken 'em like popcorn" ... "The pill is good for people. I wouldn't trade my kids for anyone's. But I wouldn't necessarily have had six, and I sure would have spaced 'em better" (via Country Reunion Music).

The song was popular, hitting No. 5 in 1975 on the country chart and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, her highest chart placing at that point. According to Billboard, pop DJs had become interested in the song after news that some country stations had banned the song, considering the content offensive. Meanwhile, the famous Grand Ole Opry was seemingly discussing whether to bar Lynn from singing the song on its stage. While Lynn may or may not have meant the song to be tied to women's reproductive rights, audiences saw it that way, and conservatives weren't ready for a song that celebrated women's liberation. The singer herself was nonplussed, telling Song Facts in 2016: "I didn't have the money to take it when they put it out, but I couldn't understand why they were raising such a fuss over taking the pill."