Hit Rock Songs That The Singers Actually Hated

People hate repeating themselves. Imagine a teacher giving the same lesson year after year, or a parent saying "It's a dog, okay??" over and over to a relentlessly curious toddler. Then there are musicians who perform the same songs a million-bajillion times over the course of a career, long after the emotions/experiences that fostered the song died. This is why Eric Clapton, for instance, stopped singing "Tears in Heaven," because the feelings were no longer there. But how about if a singer really hates a song, even a hit song? It's happened more times than you might think, especially to rock artists.

Of course, there's no guarantee that every member of a band will love a song. In the case of metal's biggest name, Metallica, drummer Lars Ulrich told Vulture he never wants to hear "Eye of the Beholder" again because "It sounds like it's got two different tempos." Slash from Guns N' Roses called the main guitar line to "Sweet Child O' Mine" a "stupid little riff" and the whole song "a very sappy ballad" (per the Independent). The Who guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend called "Pinball Wizard" "the most clumsy piece of writing I've ever done" (also per the Independent), but at least he didn't have to sing on the track.

Singers definitely have the hardest time with songs they don't like, even if songs don't come from personal, confessional places. On that note, it's well-known how much Radiohead's Thom Yorke reviled "Creep" for years, how much the Gallagher brothers dislike "Wonderwall," how much Kurt Cobain came to detest "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and more.