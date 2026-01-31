Elton John Predicted Queen's Biggest Hit Would Fail. His Diss Is What Made The Song Iconic

Probably nobody knew the temperature of rock in the mid-1970s as well as Elton John did, as he was the biggest superstar of the era — his opinions could be taken as fact. However, his dismissal of an ambitious song by an up and coming rock band wasn't just completely wrong, it's what helped propel the tune to the charts and legendary status. The 1970s music industry was just that messed up: a song as monumentally famous, important, and popular as "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen just as easily could've never been released if enough people heeded the warning of one established rock star.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is the third-best-selling single in U.K. history from two separate chart runs, one in 1975 and the other in 1991, shortly after the day that frontman Freddie Mercury died. In the U.S., it was a Top 10 hit and sold half a million copies in '75, and in 1992, it came back to peak at No. 2 after it was prominently featured in the comedy film "Wayne's World." It frequently appears high on lists ranking the best songs ever made. John and Mercury were even very good friends, with the former performing at the latter's posthumous tribute concert. What Queen song did John sing? "Bohemian Rhapsody." He'd apparently changed his tune after the world proved him wrong. Here's how "Bohemian Rhapsody" became one of the biggest songs of all time despite John's insistence that it would flop.